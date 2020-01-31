Short Interest in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Grows By 10.3%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Shares of PVAC stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $22.20. 162,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,287. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $338.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 56.77%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.18 million. Research analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PVAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 12.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

