Short Interest in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Increases By 72.6%

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the December 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $35,380.80. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $184,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,106 shares of company stock worth $396,882. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEBO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.37. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,856. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $721.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.42%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

