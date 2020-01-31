Short Interest in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Increases By 12.2%

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,732.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $713,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,930. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,766.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 187.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. Perficient has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $50.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PRFT. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. National Securities began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

