Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Expands By 34.6%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the December 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE PRT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.67.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PermRock Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRT. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

