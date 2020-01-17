Short Interest in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Declines By 6.1%

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 35.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 3,992.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 33.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PETS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Petmed Express in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:PETS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,209. Petmed Express has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

