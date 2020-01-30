Short Interest in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Rises By 13.2%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,890,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 30,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days. Approximately 20.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 16,305 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $75,329.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,441.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 25.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.75. 2,374,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.03. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $8.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $635.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 167.93% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

