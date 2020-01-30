Short Interest in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Drops By 8.2%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,900 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 584,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pixelworks by 975.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pixelworks by 634.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 164,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 142,249 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pixelworks by 2,148.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 176,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pixelworks by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. 264,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,878. The company has a market cap of $162.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $5.01.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PXLW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pixelworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

