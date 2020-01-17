Short Interest in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Expands By 7.1%

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 970,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.37, for a total value of $1,292,427.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $196,215.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,063 shares of company stock worth $10,522,792 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

Shares of POWI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.46. 21,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 1.26. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $59.96 and a twelve month high of $106.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.53.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.51%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

