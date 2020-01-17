Short Interest in Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) Decreases By 6.7%

Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 73,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precision Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 155,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Precision Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POAI stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $3.55. 3,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,636. Precision Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80.

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. Precision Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.24% and a negative net margin of 674.64%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Precision Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Precision Therapeutics Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

