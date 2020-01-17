Short Interest in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Declines By 8.7%

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,420,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 13,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE PVG traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.66. 1,906,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of -0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Pretium Resources had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.97 million. Research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $25.40 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,626,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after buying an additional 195,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,066,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,696,000 after buying an additional 553,135 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after buying an additional 391,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after buying an additional 252,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,070,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 184,747 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

