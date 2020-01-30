Short Interest in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Grows By 17.6%

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson purchased 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $49,974.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,711.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protective Insurance stock. Capital Returns Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Protective Insurance comprises approximately 2.2% of Capital Returns Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Returns Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Protective Insurance worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Protective Insurance stock remained flat at $$15.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. Protective Insurance has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $214.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.83 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

