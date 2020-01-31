Short Interest in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Drops By 8.8%

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 42,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $230.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.86. Provident Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 8.31%.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

