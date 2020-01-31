Short Interest in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Declines By 9.1%

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $59.20. 3,023,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,162. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.24. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,325 shares of company stock worth $253,979 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

