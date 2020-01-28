Short Interest in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Grows By 28.9%

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,100 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 522,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,714. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $228.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.33.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 57,779.57% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRPL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.93.

In other news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,500,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $52,864,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,552,136 shares in the company, valued at $52,864,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020. Insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

