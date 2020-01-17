Short Interest in Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) Grows By 8.6%

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 33.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 368,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Pyxus International in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Pyxus International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pyxus International by 658.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pyxus International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 674,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYX stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. Pyxus International has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $382.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.00 million. Pyxus International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

