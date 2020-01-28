Short Interest in Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) Increases By 63.6%

Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Qualstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:QBAK remained flat at $$5.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.34. Qualstar has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 million, a PE ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter. Qualstar had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.52%.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading