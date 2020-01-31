Short Interest in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Decreases By 10.1%

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMED shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

In related news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $30,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,682 shares of company stock worth $78,871. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RA Medical Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

RA Medical Systems stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,988. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RA Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.07.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.80). RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 797.11% and a negative return on equity of 112.93%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RA Medical Systems will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing