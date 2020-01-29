Short Interest in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Increases By 30.1%

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

In other news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $494,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $397,589.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $107,577.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,816. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 53,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RARX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.06. 705,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,048. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.73 and a quick ratio of 25.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

