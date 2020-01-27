Short Interest in Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Expands By 972.1%

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 972.1% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of RNDB stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. Randolph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $99.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Randolph Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.72% of Randolph Bancorp worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

