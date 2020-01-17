Short Interest in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Rises By 5.5%

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,360,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 31,610,000 shares. Approximately 29.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Realogy by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 368,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Realogy by 436.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Realogy by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 48,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 802,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 329,035 shares during the last quarter.

RLGY stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.78. Realogy has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Realogy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RLGY shares. TheStreet lowered Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Realogy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

