Short Interest in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Grows By 20.6%

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Recro Pharma stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 635.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?