Short Interest in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Expands By 59.1%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,200 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the December 31st total of 303,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of RGLS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. 1,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regulus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.31.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

