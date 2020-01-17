Short Interest in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Declines By 7.0%

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 97,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after buying an additional 40,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBCAA traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 25,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 24.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

