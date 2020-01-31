Short Interest in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Increases By 9.8%

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 16.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 86.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RVNC. ValuEngine lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.96). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Read More: Quiet Period