Short Interest in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Rises By 21.8%

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 4,630,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. ValuEngine cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

RLJ opened at $16.12 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?