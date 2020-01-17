Short Interest in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Declines By 9.8%

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,800 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 617,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $22,392,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Rogers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

ROG traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.55. 69,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,082. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.52. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 2.11. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $108.97 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.67 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?