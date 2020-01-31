Short Interest in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Decreases By 8.3%

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,400 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 979,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 231,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,998,000 after buying an additional 89,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 485,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 301,684 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 401,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 74,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,513,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $20.59 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.19 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 45.15%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

