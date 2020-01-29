Short Interest in Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Drops By 12.7%

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 25,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SACH opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sachem Capital by 741.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 464,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sachem Capital by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sachem Capital by 333.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 167,916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Sachem Capital by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 164,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 73,155 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

