Short Interest in SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) Drops By 13.2%

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 355,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SAExploration by 286.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 102,679 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in SAExploration by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 632,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SAExploration during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAExploration during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in SAExploration by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 59,720 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAEX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 97,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,770. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.26. SAExploration has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SAExploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

SAExploration Company Profile

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

