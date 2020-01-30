Short Interest in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expands By 15.6%

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, insider Albert Robichaud purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,582,302.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 19,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 30,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.10. 333,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,397. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.67. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $193.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.32.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The company had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.78 EPS for the current year.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

