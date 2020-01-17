Short Interest in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Increases By 8.2%

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 478,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $191,920.00. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Schneider National by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Schneider National by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 220.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 99,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 30.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 124,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at approximately $927,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.64. 1,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,300. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. Schneider National has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

