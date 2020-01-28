Short Interest in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Decreases By 58.4%

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the December 31st total of 735,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 109.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

SCPL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. SciPlay has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index