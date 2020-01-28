Short Interest in Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Declines By 48.5%

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 212,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SREV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Servicesource International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Servicesource International in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 87.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 64,142.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 53,238 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Servicesource International stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 137,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,684. The firm has a market cap of $166.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Servicesource International has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Servicesource International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

