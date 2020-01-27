Short Interest in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Rises By 3,000.0%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSEAMERICAN SVT opened at $10.65 on Monday. Servotronics has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?