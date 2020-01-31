Short Interest in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) Drops By 9.4%

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 6,380,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of SBGL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 167,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,579. Sibanye Gold has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 8.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $12,784,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 2,991.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,078,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,932 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 249,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,937,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,002 shares in the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

