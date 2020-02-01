Short Interest in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Expands By 5.5%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after buying an additional 16,631 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 205,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SILC. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Silicom stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.66. Silicom has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $40.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

