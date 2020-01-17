Short Interest in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Rises By 6.5%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $832,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,040,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,748,137.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,353,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLP opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.76 million, a PE ratio of 69.31 and a beta of -0.41.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

