Short Interest in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Decreases By 9.9%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 437,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $194.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 194,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,187,000. Institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMSI. B. Riley set a $8.50 target price on Smith Micro Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Smith Micro Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

