Short Interest in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Increases By 7.2%

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Approximately 18.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $31.11. 1,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,390. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,265,003 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 4,366 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $152,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,417. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 61.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 118,461 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 17.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after acquiring an additional 45,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAH. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on Sonic Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

