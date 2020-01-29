Short Interest in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Drops By 16.5%

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 614,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. 397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,981. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $91.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

