Short Interest in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Declines By 9.8%

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Itau Unibanco lowered Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,749. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $44.82.

In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 12,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $473,114.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FMR LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Southern Copper by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 159,680 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

