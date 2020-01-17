Short Interest in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Declines By 6.8%

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $63.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,262. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,282,114.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

