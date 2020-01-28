Short Interest in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Increases By 61.2%

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms recently commented on STXB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

NASDAQ STXB opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11,896.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet