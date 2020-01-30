Short Interest in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Decreases By 5.4%

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 98,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 289,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 394,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,731. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $53.53.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 42.82%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

