Short Interest in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Declines By 7.7%

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spotify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.58.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $151.84. 701,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of -253.07 and a beta of 1.91. Spotify has a 1-year low of $110.57 and a 1-year high of $161.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.85 and its 200 day moving average is $137.27.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Spotify by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Spotify by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify in the third quarter worth $299,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record