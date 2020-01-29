Short Interest in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Decreases By 22.3%

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,900 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 864,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Shares of SPXC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.70. 170,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,441. SPX has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.44.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. SPX’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SPX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,517,000 after purchasing an additional 173,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPX by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 32,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPX by 288.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 157,685 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

