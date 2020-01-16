Short Interest in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expands By 11.8%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 18.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Stamps.com stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.86. 134,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.51. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $207.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STMP. B. Riley increased their price objective on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

