Short Interest in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Drops By 7.1%

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,200 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 261,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in StarTek by 12.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of StarTek by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRT traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 31,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,891. StarTek has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $164.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StarTek will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

