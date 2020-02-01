Short Interest in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expands By 5.1%

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,500 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 290,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $377,257.60. Also, VP David Kabbes acquired 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

SCL stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stepan has a 1 year low of $82.98 and a 1 year high of $105.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

