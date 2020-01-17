Short Interest in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Rises By 10.8%

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

SYK traded up $2.71 on Thursday, reaching $209.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,633. Stryker has a 1 year low of $160.79 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.05.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 169.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

